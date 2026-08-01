ElevateFi Price Today

The live ElevateFi (EFI) price today is $ 10.98, with a 2.10% change over the past 24 hours. The current EFI to USD conversion rate is $ 10.98 per EFI.

ElevateFi currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 8,258,531, with a circulating supply of 748.89K EFI. During the last 24 hours, EFI traded between $ 10.61 (low) and $ 11.64 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 117.96, while the all-time low was $ 1.75.

In short-term performance, EFI moved -1.93% in the last hour and -9.20% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 19.92K.

ElevateFi (EFI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 8.26M$ 8.26M $ 8.26M Volume (24H) $ 19.92K$ 19.92K $ 19.92K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 8.26M$ 8.26M $ 8.26M Circulation Supply 748.89K 748.89K 748.89K Total Supply 999,999.0 999,999.0 999,999.0

The current Market Cap of ElevateFi is $ 8.26M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 19.92K. The circulating supply of EFI is 748.89K, with a total supply of 999999.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.26M.