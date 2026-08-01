Which blockchain network does Elderglade run on?

Elderglade operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of ELDE?

The token is priced at £, marking a price movement of -0.60% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Elderglade belong to?

Elderglade falls under the Gaming (GameFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Kaia Ecosystem,Telegram Apps,Binance Alpha Spotlight,Binance Wallet IDO category. This classification helps investors compare ELDE with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Elderglade?

Its market capitalization is £11160.3120438465600000, placing the asset at rank #6720. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of ELDE is currently circulating?

There are 274111097.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Elderglade today?

Over the past day, ELDE generated £-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Elderglade fluctuated between £ and £, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.