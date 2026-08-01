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The live elchef price today is 0 USD.ELCHEF market cap is 93,349 USD. Track real-time ELCHEF to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live elchef price today is 0 USD.ELCHEF market cap is 93,349 USD. Track real-time ELCHEF to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

More About ELCHEF

ELCHEF Price Info

What is ELCHEF

ELCHEF Official Website

ELCHEF Tokenomics

ELCHEF Price Forecast

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elchef Price (ELCHEF)

Unlisted

1 ELCHEF to USD Live Price:

$0.00009957
$0.00009957$0.00009957
+1.30%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
elchef (ELCHEF) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 01:09:52 (UTC+8)

elchef Price Today

The live elchef (ELCHEF) price today is $ 0, with a 4.09% change over the past 24 hours. The current ELCHEF to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ELCHEF.

elchef currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 93,349, with a circulating supply of 938.67M ELCHEF. During the last 24 hours, ELCHEF traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ELCHEF moved +1.21% in the last hour and +20.23% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 35.17K.

elchef (ELCHEF) Market Information

$ 93.35K
$ 93.35K$ 93.35K

$ 35.17K
$ 35.17K$ 35.17K

$ 93.35K
$ 93.35K$ 93.35K

938.67M
938.67M 938.67M

938,674,867.507302
938,674,867.507302 938,674,867.507302

The current Market Cap of elchef is $ 93.35K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 35.17K. The circulating supply of ELCHEF is 938.67M, with a total supply of 938674867.507302. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 93.35K.

elchef Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+1.21%

-4.09%

+20.23%

+20.23%

elchef (ELCHEF) Price History USD

During today, the price change of elchef to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of elchef to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of elchef to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of elchef to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-4.09%
30 Days$ 0+22.23%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for elchef

elchef (ELCHEF) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ELCHEF in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
elchef (ELCHEF) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of elchef could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price elchef will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for ELCHEF price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking elchef Price Prediction.

What is elchef (ELCHEF)

el chef de sol

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elchef (ELCHEF) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Pump.fun EcosystemSolana Ecosystem

About elchef

What is the current price of elchef?

Trading at £, elchef has shown a price movement of -4.09% over the last 24 hours.

How does token supply impact ELCHEF's valuation?

Supply plays a major role: with 938674867.507302 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.

What is the market cap of elchef?

Its market capitalization is £68804.26910972400000, ranking #5048 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.

What's the 24h trading activity?

ELCHEF recorded £-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.

What is the 24h price range?

It has moved between £ and £, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.

How does elchef fit within the Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem category?

As a Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem token, ELCHEF competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.

What long-term tokenomics trends matter?

Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About elchef

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 01:09:52 (UTC+8)

elchef (ELCHEF) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

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