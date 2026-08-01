elchef Price Today

The live elchef (ELCHEF) price today is $ 0, with a 4.09% change over the past 24 hours. The current ELCHEF to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ELCHEF.

elchef currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 93,349, with a circulating supply of 938.67M ELCHEF. During the last 24 hours, ELCHEF traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ELCHEF moved +1.21% in the last hour and +20.23% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 35.17K.

elchef (ELCHEF) Market Information

Market Cap $ 93.35K$ 93.35K $ 93.35K Volume (24H) $ 35.17K$ 35.17K $ 35.17K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 93.35K$ 93.35K $ 93.35K Circulation Supply 938.67M 938.67M 938.67M Total Supply 938,674,867.507302 938,674,867.507302 938,674,867.507302

The current Market Cap of elchef is $ 93.35K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 35.17K. The circulating supply of ELCHEF is 938.67M, with a total supply of 938674867.507302. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 93.35K.