Einsteinium (EMC2) Tokenomics
Einsteinium (EMC2) Information
Einsteinium (EMC2) is a new cryptocoin with the tagline "Cryptocurrency with Wormholes".
The goal of Einsteinium is to help invest in the future and fund scientific researches. The Einsteinium Foundation is setup to help raise funds from the community to fund interesting scientific projects.
Einsteinium claims no coins have been pre-mined since its inception. It is powered by the Kimoto Gravity Well to ensure fair difficulty adjustment to protect themself from heavy weight miners.
In order to fund the Einsteinium Foundation, all mined blocks will make a compulsory 2.5% donation to the foundation fund. The community will then vote as to which scientific project should be funded.
EMC2 coin has wallet for all major platform which includes Windows, Mac, and Android.
Einsteinium (EMC2) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Einsteinium (EMC2), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Einsteinium (EMC2) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Einsteinium (EMC2) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of EMC2 tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many EMC2 tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand EMC2's tokenomics, explore EMC2 token's live price!
EMC2 Price Prediction
Want to know where EMC2 might be heading? Our EMC2 price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.