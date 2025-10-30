Eigenpie (EGP) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.381904 24H High $ 0.564303 All Time High $ 9.68 Lowest Price $ 0.359252 Price Change (1H) -4.09% Price Change (1D) -9.40% Price Change (7D) -0.69%

Eigenpie (EGP) real-time price is $0.416331. Over the past 24 hours, EGP traded between a low of $ 0.381904 and a high of $ 0.564303, showing active market volatility. EGP's all-time high price is $ 9.68, while its all-time low price is $ 0.359252.

In terms of short-term performance, EGP has changed by -4.09% over the past hour, -9.40% over 24 hours, and -0.69% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Eigenpie (EGP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.57M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.26M Circulation Supply 3.69M Total Supply 10,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Eigenpie is $ 1.57M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of EGP is 3.69M, with a total supply of 10000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.26M.