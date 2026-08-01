EGL1 Price Today

The live EGL1 (EGL1) price today is $ 0.01477654, with a 7.85% change over the past 24 hours. The current EGL1 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01477654 per EGL1.

EGL1 currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 14,161,499, with a circulating supply of 958.22M EGL1. During the last 24 hours, EGL1 traded between $ 0.01485006 (low) and $ 0.01603319 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.122851, while the all-time low was $ 0.01008437.

In short-term performance, EGL1 moved -1.23% in the last hour and -5.72% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 853.79K.

EGL1 (EGL1) Market Information

Market Cap $ 14.16M$ 14.16M $ 14.16M Volume (24H) $ 853.79K$ 853.79K $ 853.79K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 14.78M$ 14.78M $ 14.78M Circulation Supply 958.22M 958.22M 958.22M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of EGL1 is $ 14.16M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 853.79K. The circulating supply of EGL1 is 958.22M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.78M.