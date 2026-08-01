eggmon Price Today

The live eggmon (EGG) price today is $ 0, with a 1.19% change over the past 24 hours. The current EGG to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per EGG.

eggmon currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 25,717, with a circulating supply of 1.00B EGG. During the last 24 hours, EGG traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, EGG moved -0.21% in the last hour and +12.95% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

eggmon (EGG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 25.72K$ 25.72K $ 25.72K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 25.72K$ 25.72K $ 25.72K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of eggmon is $ 25.72K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of EGG is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 25.72K.