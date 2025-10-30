Eggle Energy (ENG) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.03351533 24H High $ 0.03623497 All Time High $ 0.04452341 Lowest Price $ 0.0318392 Price Change (1H) +0.12% Price Change (1D) -6.65% Price Change (7D) -1.07%

Eggle Energy (ENG) real-time price is $0.03367667. Over the past 24 hours, ENG traded between a low of $ 0.03351533 and a high of $ 0.03623497, showing active market volatility. ENG's all-time high price is $ 0.04452341, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0318392.

In terms of short-term performance, ENG has changed by +0.12% over the past hour, -6.65% over 24 hours, and -1.07% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Eggle Energy (ENG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 20.23M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 23.42M Circulation Supply 602.45M Total Supply 697,448,996.2257041

The current Market Cap of Eggle Energy is $ 20.23M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ENG is 602.45M, with a total supply of 697448996.2257041. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 23.42M.