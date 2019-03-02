Eggdog (EGG) Tokenomics
Eggdog Crypto is an innovative and playful project inspired by the internet meme sensation that took the online world by storm. Originating from a video titled "Meet Eggdog" uploaded by YouTuber Zamsire on March 2, 2019, the Eggdog meme features a 3D model of a dog shaped like an egg, engaging in various comical and absurd scenarios. Since its debut, the Eggdog phenomenon has gained widespread popularity, spawning numerous creative iterations like "Eggdog Diner" on March 12, 2019, also by Zamsire, and a real-life version in a video aptly titled "Eggdog" by YouTuber Rapid Liquid on May 3, 2019.
Eggdog Crypto aims to capture the essence of this internet sensation in the world of digital assets. Embracing the whimsical nature of Eggdog, the project introduces a unique and entertaining approach to the crypto space. With a community that appreciates the humor and creativity surrounding Eggdog, the project envisions a lighthearted and engaging environment where users can participate in activities such as stretching Eggdogs into the air ridiculously high or witnessing them dancing in a delightful virtual space. As a testament to the power of internet culture, Eggdog Crypto brings a refreshing and humorous twist to the world of blockchain, inviting users to join the community and explore the fun side of crypto.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of EGG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many EGG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
