Eggdog Price (EGG)
The live price of Eggdog (EGG) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 87.63K USD. EGG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Eggdog Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Eggdog price change within the day is -4.54%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.99M USD
Get real-time price updates of the EGG to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate EGG price information.
During today, the price change of Eggdog to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Eggdog to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Eggdog to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Eggdog to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-4.54%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-6.50%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+2.15%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Eggdog: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.10%
-4.54%
-11.92%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Eggdog Crypto is an innovative and playful project inspired by the internet meme sensation that took the online world by storm. Originating from a video titled "Meet Eggdog" uploaded by YouTuber Zamsire on March 2, 2019, the Eggdog meme features a 3D model of a dog shaped like an egg, engaging in various comical and absurd scenarios. Since its debut, the Eggdog phenomenon has gained widespread popularity, spawning numerous creative iterations like "Eggdog Diner" on March 12, 2019, also by Zamsire, and a real-life version in a video aptly titled "Eggdog" by YouTuber Rapid Liquid on May 3, 2019. Eggdog Crypto aims to capture the essence of this internet sensation in the world of digital assets. Embracing the whimsical nature of Eggdog, the project introduces a unique and entertaining approach to the crypto space. With a community that appreciates the humor and creativity surrounding Eggdog, the project envisions a lighthearted and engaging environment where users can participate in activities such as stretching Eggdogs into the air ridiculously high or witnessing them dancing in a delightful virtual space. As a testament to the power of internet culture, Eggdog Crypto brings a refreshing and humorous twist to the world of blockchain, inviting users to join the community and explore the fun side of crypto.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
