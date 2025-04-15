What is EFK Token (EFK)

EFK platform is the bridge connecting ecology and blockchain. We aim to build an ecosystem that brings out the best of the real and virtual worlds. While supporting non-governmental organizations and their projects to protect our planet, we will also bring gamification through our gaming app, and you will be able to place your digital assets in green areas in different metaverses. You can buy unique green NFTs through our marketplace, share them with friends, breed them, and use them in metaverses. At the same time, you are supporting noble causes and making our natural world a better place. One of our first NFT collections is unique kapok trees. You will be able to plant a 3D version of your tree in the metaverse while we will also plant real trees in nature. Future collections will also include animals, which we will again help outside of the metaverse. Join our community and help us create one world that makes sense.

EFK Token (EFK) Resource Whitepaper Official Website