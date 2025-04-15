Efforce Price (WOZX)
The live price of Efforce (WOZX) today is 0.00172651 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.10M USD. WOZX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Efforce Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Efforce price change within the day is +8.18%
- It has a circulating supply of 618.89M USD
Get real-time price updates of the WOZX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate WOZX price information.
During today, the price change of Efforce to USD was $ +0.00013058.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Efforce to USD was $ -0.0004336183.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Efforce to USD was $ -0.0003542294.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Efforce to USD was $ -0.0005549446335928115.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00013058
|+8.18%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0004336183
|-25.11%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0003542294
|-20.51%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0005549446335928115
|-24.32%
Discover the latest price analysis of Efforce: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-3.33%
+8.18%
+14.55%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Efforce (WOZX) is a platform which allows contributors to benefit from the energy savings generated by energy efficiency projects worldwide. Smart contracts and blockchain is used to redistribute energy savings to individuals and companies without intermediaries based on energy consumption/savings data. Founding team of Efforce consists of Jacopo Visetti, Jacopo Vanetti, Steve Wozniak, Ken Hardesty, Stefano Scozzese, and Andrea Castiglione. If you would like to learn more about Efforce and how it works, the whitepaper can be found at https://efforce.io/WP_ENG_V1.pdf
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 WOZX to VND
₫44.26944291
|1 WOZX to AUD
A$0.0027278858
|1 WOZX to GBP
￡0.0012948825
|1 WOZX to EUR
€0.0015193288
|1 WOZX to USD
$0.00172651
|1 WOZX to MYR
RM0.0076139091
|1 WOZX to TRY
₺0.0656764404
|1 WOZX to JPY
¥0.2476333293
|1 WOZX to RUB
₽0.1419881824
|1 WOZX to INR
₹0.1485143902
|1 WOZX to IDR
Rp28.7751551566
|1 WOZX to KRW
₩2.459413495
|1 WOZX to PHP
₱0.0984628653
|1 WOZX to EGP
￡E.0.0880347449
|1 WOZX to BRL
R$0.0101000835
|1 WOZX to CAD
C$0.0023825838
|1 WOZX to BDT
৳0.2097536999
|1 WOZX to NGN
₦2.7712729963
|1 WOZX to UAH
₴0.0712703328
|1 WOZX to VES
Bs0.12258221
|1 WOZX to PKR
Rs0.484286055
|1 WOZX to KZT
₸0.8940904686
|1 WOZX to THB
฿0.0579934709
|1 WOZX to TWD
NT$0.0558871287
|1 WOZX to AED
د.إ0.0063362917
|1 WOZX to CHF
Fr0.0013984731
|1 WOZX to HKD
HK$0.0133804525
|1 WOZX to MAD
.د.م0.0159874826
|1 WOZX to MXN
$0.0346510557