Effective accelerationism (E/ACC) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Effective accelerationism (E/ACC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Effective accelerationism (E/ACC) Information

e/acc is a memecoin inspired by the philosophical movement of the same name. Effective accelerationism, often abbreviated as "e/acc", is a 21st-century philosophical movement that advocates for an explicitly pro-technology stance. Its proponents believe that unrestricted technological progress (especially driven by artificial intelligence) is a solution to universal human problems like poverty, war and climate change. We believe in promoting and supporting this movement by expressing it as a cultural artifact on the blockchain.

Official Website:
https://eacconsol.com

Effective accelerationism (E/ACC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Effective accelerationism (E/ACC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 566.67K
$ 566.67K
Total Supply:
$ 999.91M
$ 999.91M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.91M
$ 999.91M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 566.67K
$ 566.67K
All-Time High:
$ 0.03699783
$ 0.03699783
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00056672
$ 0.00056672

Effective accelerationism (E/ACC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Effective accelerationism (E/ACC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of E/ACC tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many E/ACC tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand E/ACC's tokenomics, explore E/ACC token's live price!

E/ACC Price Prediction

Want to know where E/ACC might be heading? Our E/ACC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.