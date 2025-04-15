Edwin Price (EDWIN)
The live price of Edwin (EDWIN) today is 0.0089069 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 8.73M USD. EDWIN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Edwin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Edwin price change within the day is +12.15%
- It has a circulating supply of 979.96M USD
Get real-time price updates of the EDWIN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate EDWIN price information.
During today, the price change of Edwin to USD was $ +0.0009652.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Edwin to USD was $ +0.0074806514.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Edwin to USD was $ +0.0053571975.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Edwin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0009652
|+12.15%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0074806514
|+83.99%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0053571975
|+60.15%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Edwin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.33%
+12.15%
+21.51%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Edwin is on a mission to democratize DeFAI (Decentralized Finance AI) by building the essential infrastructure that bridges artificial intelligence with decentralized finance. The project provides a unified, secure interface that enables AI agents to interact with any DeFi protocol, abstracting away the complexity of blockchain operations and protocol-specific implementations. Through standardized actions and protocol abstractions, Edwin creates a foundation where AI agents can execute sophisticated financial strategies across multiple protocols and chains. We envision a future where autonomous AI agents can seamlessly interact with DeFi protocols, creating a new paradigm of intelligent, efficient, and accessible financial services. This infrastructure is designed to be open-source and community-driven, ensuring that the benefits of DeFAI are accessible to all developers and users who want to participate in this revolutionary convergence of AI and DeFi.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 EDWIN to VND
₫228.3818229
|1 EDWIN to AUD
A$0.014072902
|1 EDWIN to GBP
￡0.006680175
|1 EDWIN to EUR
€0.007838072
|1 EDWIN to USD
$0.0089069
|1 EDWIN to MYR
RM0.039279429
|1 EDWIN to TRY
₺0.338818476
|1 EDWIN to JPY
¥1.274399252
|1 EDWIN to RUB
₽0.732681594
|1 EDWIN to INR
₹0.766171538
|1 EDWIN to IDR
Rp148.448273954
|1 EDWIN to KRW
₩12.651806105
|1 EDWIN to PHP
₱0.507960507
|1 EDWIN to EGP
￡E.0.454162831
|1 EDWIN to BRL
R$0.052105365
|1 EDWIN to CAD
C$0.012291522
|1 EDWIN to BDT
৳1.082099281
|1 EDWIN to NGN
₦14.296732397
|1 EDWIN to UAH
₴0.367676832
|1 EDWIN to VES
Bs0.6323899
|1 EDWIN to PKR
Rs2.49838545
|1 EDWIN to KZT
₸4.612527234
|1 EDWIN to THB
฿0.299182771
|1 EDWIN to TWD
NT$0.288227284
|1 EDWIN to AED
د.إ0.032688323
|1 EDWIN to CHF
Fr0.007214589
|1 EDWIN to HKD
HK$0.069028475
|1 EDWIN to MAD
.د.م0.082477894
|1 EDWIN to MXN
$0.178939621