Eduvantage AI Price (EAI)
The live Eduvantage AI (EAI) price today is $ 0, with a 2.10% change over the past 24 hours. The current EAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per EAI.
Eduvantage AI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 341,916, with a circulating supply of 999.55M EAI. During the last 24 hours, EAI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00701102, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, EAI moved +0.42% in the last hour and -5.55% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 759.44.
The current Market Cap of Eduvantage AI is $ 341.92K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 759.44. The circulating supply of EAI is 999.55M, with a total supply of 999551866.586022. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 341.92K.
+0.42%
+2.10%
-5.55%
-5.55%
During today, the price change of Eduvantage AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Eduvantage AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Eduvantage AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Eduvantage AI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+2.10%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-14.42%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-23.05%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of Eduvantage AI could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Eduvantage AI is a transformative digital platform and mobile application designed to empower individuals with advanced knowledge of artificial intelligence, digital skills, and content creation. Built as an AI-Coins Aggregator, the platform creates a rich ecosystem where users can access AI tools, educational resources, and crypto-related services. The name “Eduvantage AI,” derived from the words Education and Advantage, reflects the platform’s core philosophy: using education and AI to unlock personal and professional transformation.
At its heart, Eduvantage AI carries a mission to democratize access to AI knowledge and solutions. It aims to make AI understandable and useful to people across all walks of life, enabling them to solve real-world problems, build creative content, and generate income.
The platform provides a wide array of utilities:
Means of Payment: EduvantageAI introduces its native token, $EAI, as a medium for paying for educational services and other goods and services. Schools, businesses, and organizations can integrate EAI into their operations, potentially benefiting from its long-term growth, echoing the early days of Bitcoin.
AI Coins Aggregator: A user-friendly tool that organizes and compares AI-focused cryptocurrencies, helping users track trends and market performance.
Crypto News Feed: A continuously updated feed that delivers the latest developments in the cryptocurrency space.
AI-Powered Crypto Signal System: Using artificial intelligence, this tool predicts crypto market behaviors and provides actionable investment signals.
AI Solution Training: Courses and resources that help users master AI tools to create real-world solutions and automate processes.
Blockchain and Crypto Training: Educational modules that span beginner to expert levels, equipping users with the necessary knowledge to navigate the blockchain world.
Staking Opportunities: Users can stake $EAI tokens and earn up to 10% returns monthly, with additional incentives for referring new participants.
Mobile Learning App in Development: A self-learning AI and crypto application is being developed to simplify access to knowledge in AI, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology.
By engaging with Eduvantage AI, users gain a competitive edge, access real-world solutions, and develop innovative applications through AI. The native $EAI token powers the ecosystem, increasing in demand as platform usage grows—bringing value to users and stakeholders alike.
Eduvantage AI is more than a platform; it is a growing community committed to equipping individuals and organizations with the tools to thrive in an AI-driven world.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is the current price of Eduvantage AI?
Eduvantage AI is priced at £, shifting 2.09% today.
How fast is the EAI community growing?
There are currently -- holders, and increases in this number often indicate rising adoption, expanding communities, and broader network engagement.
How does demand affect Eduvantage AI's price?
Demand is influenced by use cases, market conditions, investor sentiment, and its role in the Analytics,Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem sector. Higher demand can accelerate price movement during periods of high trading volume.
What is EAI's trading volume today?
It generated £-- in trading volume, showing active participation and healthy market liquidity.
How does EAI compare to its historical performance?
Its ATH is £0.0051675765869335200000 and ATL is £, offering context on past performance cycles.
How many tokens are circulating?
There are 999551866.586022 tokens in circulation, influencing availability, market cap, and long-term valuation.
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