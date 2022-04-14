EDUM (EDUM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into EDUM (EDUM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

EDUM (EDUM) Information Among the X2E models, this is a S2E (Study To Earn) project that measures/certifies learners' activities and provides appropriate rewards. Official Website: https://edum.io/ Whitepaper: https://dreamladders.gitbook.io/edu-metacore-whitepaper/ Buy EDUM Now!

EDUM (EDUM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for EDUM (EDUM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.20M $ 1.20M $ 1.20M Total Supply: $ 500.00M $ 500.00M $ 500.00M Circulating Supply: $ 6.29M $ 6.29M $ 6.29M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 95.61M $ 95.61M $ 95.61M All-Time High: $ 1.19 $ 1.19 $ 1.19 All-Time Low: $ 0.152688 $ 0.152688 $ 0.152688 Current Price: $ 0.19445 $ 0.19445 $ 0.19445 Learn more about EDUM (EDUM) price

EDUM (EDUM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of EDUM (EDUM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of EDUM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many EDUM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand EDUM's tokenomics, explore EDUM token's live price!

