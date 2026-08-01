Edu3Labs Price Today

The live Edu3Labs (NFE) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current NFE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NFE.

Edu3Labs currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 251,419, with a circulating supply of 375.58M NFE. During the last 24 hours, NFE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.342138, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NFE moved 0.00% in the last hour and -10.68% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.12.

Edu3Labs (NFE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 251.42K$ 251.42K $ 251.42K Volume (24H) $ 1.12$ 1.12 $ 1.12 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 602.47K$ 602.47K $ 602.47K Circulation Supply 375.58M 375.58M 375.58M Total Supply 899,599,999.28 899,599,999.28 899,599,999.28

The current Market Cap of Edu3Labs is $ 251.42K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.12. The circulating supply of NFE is 375.58M, with a total supply of 899599999.28. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 602.47K.