Edu3Games (EGN) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.01496111 24H High $ 0.01578965 All Time High $ 0.04242631 Lowest Price $ 0.01495834 Price Change (1H) +0.16% Price Change (1D) -4.97% Price Change (7D) -15.72%

Edu3Games (EGN) real-time price is $0.01499402. Over the past 24 hours, EGN traded between a low of $ 0.01496111 and a high of $ 0.01578965, showing active market volatility. EGN's all-time high price is $ 0.04242631, while its all-time low price is $ 0.01495834.

In terms of short-term performance, EGN has changed by +0.16% over the past hour, -4.97% over 24 hours, and -15.72% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Edu3Games (EGN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 15.00M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 15.00M Circulation Supply 1000.00M Total Supply 999,999,798.335335

The current Market Cap of Edu3Games is $ 15.00M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of EGN is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999999798.335335. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 15.00M.