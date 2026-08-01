Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesUNITREEEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up
The live edeXa price today is 0.01282418 USD.EDX market cap is 9,776,914 USD. Track real-time EDX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live edeXa price today is 0.01282418 USD.EDX market cap is 9,776,914 USD. Track real-time EDX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

More About EDX

EDX Price Info

What is EDX

EDX Official Website

EDX Tokenomics

EDX Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

edeXa Logo

edeXa Price (EDX)

Unlisted

1 EDX to USD Live Price:

$0.01282511
$0.01282511$0.01282511
+0.02%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
edeXa (EDX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 01:07:33 (UTC+8)

edeXa Price Today

The live edeXa (EDX) price today is $ 0.01282418, with a 2.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current EDX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01282418 per EDX.

edeXa currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 9,776,914, with a circulating supply of 762.39M EDX. During the last 24 hours, EDX traded between $ 0.01256405 (low) and $ 0.01282774 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.07137, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, EDX moved +0.00% in the last hour and +2.21% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 243.29.

edeXa (EDX) Market Information

$ 9.78M
$ 9.78M$ 9.78M

$ 243.29
$ 243.29$ 243.29

$ 32.06M
$ 32.06M$ 32.06M

762.39M
762.39M 762.39M

2,500,000,000.0
2,500,000,000.0 2,500,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of edeXa is $ 9.78M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 243.29. The circulating supply of EDX is 762.39M, with a total supply of 2500000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 32.06M.

edeXa Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.01256405
$ 0.01256405$ 0.01256405
24H Low
$ 0.01282774
$ 0.01282774$ 0.01282774
24H High

$ 0.01256405
$ 0.01256405$ 0.01256405

$ 0.01282774
$ 0.01282774$ 0.01282774

$ 0.07137
$ 0.07137$ 0.07137

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.00%

+2.02%

+2.21%

+2.21%

edeXa (EDX) Price History USD

During today, the price change of edeXa to USD was $ +0.00025346.
In the past 30 days, the price change of edeXa to USD was $ +0.0000217139.
In the past 60 days, the price change of edeXa to USD was $ +0.0000215600.
In the past 90 days, the price change of edeXa to USD was $ +0.000000094399372325.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00025346+2.02%
30 Days$ +0.0000217139+0.17%
60 Days$ +0.0000215600+0.17%
90 Days$ +0.000000094399372325+0.00%

Price Prediction for edeXa

edeXa (EDX) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of EDX in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
edeXa (EDX) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of edeXa could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price edeXa will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for EDX price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking edeXa Price Prediction.

What is edeXa (EDX)

edeXa is the first HYBRID business blockchain used by companies, organizations and authorities. Thanks to a robust, secure and energy-efficient Business Blockchain, edeXa offers companies and public authorities an ecosystem that can build trust through secure and traceable processes. Intending to make blockchain technology easy for companies and organizations, edeXa provides numerous services and interfaces (APIs) available to customers. Trusted by over 27,000+ companies, edeXa ensures transparent and real-time transactions across industries.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About edeXa

What is the live value of edeXa today?

Today, edeXa trades at £0.0094522526415016800000, experiencing a price movement of 2.01% over the last 24 hours. This price shifts constantly, reflecting real-time market sentiment.

How volatile is EDX right now?

The 24-hour volatility rate is --%, providing insight into how rapidly the token's price is moving. Higher volatility can create both trading opportunities and risk depending on market conditions.

What liquidity conditions does edeXa have today?

edeXa holds a liquidity score of --/100, which evaluates market depth across exchanges. Higher liquidity typically leads to tighter spreads and better execution for market orders.

What price levels has EDX traded within today?

Over the past 24 hours, it has traded between £0.0092605199553078000000 and £0.0094548765924602400000. This range helps traders gauge support and resistance zones for short-term strategies.

What is today's trading volume for EDX?

A total of £-- has been traded in the last day. Volume spikes often precede major price moves or shifts in market sentiment.

How should investors interpret edeXa's risk level?

Risk is determined by volatility, liquidity depth, market rank, and supply distribution. As a Infrastructure,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Polygon Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem asset built on --, EDX's risk profile can fluctuate based on ecosystem updates or industry-wide trends.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About edeXa

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 01:07:33 (UTC+8)

edeXa (EDX) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about edeXa

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
Monero

Monero

XMR
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Solana

Solana

SOL

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

SwarmBase

SwarmBase

SWARM

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Optiview

Optiview

OV

$0.2600
$0.2600$0.2600

-4.76%

Basecat

Basecat

BASECAT

$0.01215
$0.01215$0.01215

+3.05%

Bull Coming

Bull Coming

牛来

$0.031247
$0.031247$0.031247

-12.45%

KiiChain

KiiChain

KII

$0.07321
$0.07321$0.07321

-4.71%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

TradingRazor

TradingRazor

RAZOR

$0.00099
$0.00099$0.00099

+106.25%

Isekai Blade

Isekai Blade

ISEK

$0.000314
$0.000314$0.000314

+109.33%

Myros

Myros

MY

$0.005610
$0.005610$0.005610

+28.81%

ZKcandy

ZKcandy

ZAY

$0.7524
$0.7524$0.7524

+20.90%

TOFU Story

TOFU Story

TOFU

$0.0003131
$0.0003131$0.0003131

+25.24%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Hawkish Feds vs. Surging ETFs

Hawkish Feds vs. Surging ETFsHawkish Feds vs. Surging ETFs

$172M ETF inflows before NFP: Signal or trap?