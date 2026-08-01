edeXa Price Today

The live edeXa (EDX) price today is $ 0.01282418, with a 2.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current EDX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01282418 per EDX.

edeXa currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 9,776,914, with a circulating supply of 762.39M EDX. During the last 24 hours, EDX traded between $ 0.01256405 (low) and $ 0.01282774 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.07137, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, EDX moved +0.00% in the last hour and +2.21% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 243.29.

edeXa (EDX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 9.78M$ 9.78M $ 9.78M Volume (24H) $ 243.29$ 243.29 $ 243.29 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 32.06M$ 32.06M $ 32.06M Circulation Supply 762.39M 762.39M 762.39M Total Supply 2,500,000,000.0 2,500,000,000.0 2,500,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of edeXa is $ 9.78M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 243.29. The circulating supply of EDX is 762.39M, with a total supply of 2500000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 32.06M.