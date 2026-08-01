ED TORQ Price Today

The live ED TORQ (QOIN) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current QOIN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per QOIN.

ED TORQ currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 38,567, with a circulating supply of 1.00B QOIN. During the last 24 hours, QOIN traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, QOIN moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

ED TORQ (QOIN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 38.57K$ 38.57K $ 38.57K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 38.57K$ 38.57K $ 38.57K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of ED TORQ is $ 38.57K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of QOIN is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 38.57K.