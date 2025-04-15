Ecochain Token is a decentralized deflationary token that aims to bring multiple aspects together to create stability in the ecosystem and economy. Ecochain Finance will bring prosperity to its holders. Ecochain Finance is committed to launching multiple projects in its community and ecosystem under the umbrella of Ecochain Finance, where fees and profits will be distributed amongst our holders over their lifetimes. Ecochain Finance will collect and analyze data and help environmental organizations work to reduce their negative impact of society on the ecosystem. We have multiple projects that will benefit our holders, including Dex exchange, NFT marketplace (Endangered Species, Flowers, Animals, and Plants), Staking, Ico launchpad, and Launch of sub-projects under the umbrella of Ecochain Finance to airdrop to our committed community members.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.