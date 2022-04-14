ECO AI (ECO) Tokenomics
ECO AI (ECO) Information
EcoAI: On a Mission to save the World.
EcoAI is an AI-powered ecosystem designed to create utilities that generate revenue. Hosted on carbon-free cloud servers, it fosters creativity, engagement, and eco-conscious innovation through four interconnected AI Agents that learn from and improve each other:
- AI Agent Builder: A custom dApp where users can create their own AI agents or use pre-built ones like Echo AI (eco-focused), Pirate (a Solana expert), or Marvin (a crypto-savvy pessimist).
- AI X Army: An automated tool to trend hashtags or tokens while reinvesting profits into sustainability.
- X AI Agent: Focused on spreading $ECO’s mission for a greener world on X.
- TG AI Agent: A Telegram chatbot packed with all things EcoAI, built on GROK’s LLM.
EcoAI represents the future of AI innovation, merging profitability with purpose. By choosing EcoAI, you’re not just joining a tech revolution—you’re actively contributing to a greener, more sustainable planet.🌱
ECO AI (ECO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for ECO AI (ECO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
ECO AI (ECO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of ECO AI (ECO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ECO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ECO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand ECO's tokenomics, explore ECO token's live price!
ECO Price Prediction
Want to know where ECO might be heading? Our ECO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.