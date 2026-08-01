What is the current price of Eaton Corporation plc xStock?

The live price of Eaton Corporation plc xStock (ETNX) is £339.9048382161600000 GBP. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Eaton Corporation plc xStock positioned in the market?

Eaton Corporation plc xStock currently sits at market rank #4414, supported by a market capitalization of £122511.23836434000000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of ETNX?

The circulating supply of ETNX is 360.4260585404968 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Eaton Corporation plc xStock?

During the last 24 hours, Eaton Corporation plc xStock traded within a range of £0E-15 (24-hour low) and £0E-15 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Eaton Corporation plc xStock from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Eaton Corporation plc xStock reached an all-time high of £339.9785447037600000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is £266.6553308392800000. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is ETNX trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is £--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Eaton Corporation plc xStock?

The current price movement of --% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Tokenized Assets,Solana Ecosystem,Tokenized Stock,Real World Assets (RWA),TON Ecosystem,Ink Ecosystem,BackedFi xStocks Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.