EarthMeta Price Today

The live EarthMeta (EMT) price today is $ 0.00220223, with a 5.08% change over the past 24 hours. The current EMT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00220223 per EMT.

EarthMeta currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 4,624,536, with a circulating supply of 2.10B EMT. During the last 24 hours, EMT traded between $ 0.00209542 (low) and $ 0.00534964 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00534964, while the all-time low was $ 0.00191997.

In short-term performance, EMT moved +0.15% in the last hour and -21.54% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 82.14.

EarthMeta (EMT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.62M$ 4.62M $ 4.62M Volume (24H) $ 82.14$ 82.14 $ 82.14 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.62M$ 4.62M $ 4.62M Circulation Supply 2.10B 2.10B 2.10B Total Supply 2,100,000,000.0 2,100,000,000.0 2,100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of EarthMeta is $ 4.62M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 82.14. The circulating supply of EMT is 2.10B, with a total supply of 2100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.62M.