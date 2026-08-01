earnAUSD Price Today

The live earnAUSD (EARNAUSD) price today is $ 1.01, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current EARNAUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 1.01 per EARNAUSD.

earnAUSD currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 21,266,069, with a circulating supply of 21.05M EARNAUSD. During the last 24 hours, EARNAUSD traded between $ 1.01 (low) and $ 1.01 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 11.25, while the all-time low was $ 0.947866.

In short-term performance, EARNAUSD moved -0.00% in the last hour and -0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 181.17.

earnAUSD (EARNAUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 21.27M$ 21.27M $ 21.27M Volume (24H) $ 181.17$ 181.17 $ 181.17 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 21.27M$ 21.27M $ 21.27M Circulation Supply 21.05M 21.05M 21.05M Total Supply 21,053,058.560856 21,053,058.560856 21,053,058.560856

The current Market Cap of earnAUSD is $ 21.27M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 181.17. The circulating supply of EARNAUSD is 21.05M, with a total supply of 21053058.560856. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 21.27M.