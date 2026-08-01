Eaglecoin Price Today

The live Eaglecoin (EGL) price today is $ 0, with a 0.37% change over the past 24 hours. The current EGL to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per EGL.

Eaglecoin currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 99,377, with a circulating supply of 1.00B EGL. During the last 24 hours, EGL traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, EGL moved +0.11% in the last hour and -4.41% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Eaglecoin (EGL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 99.38K$ 99.38K $ 99.38K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 99.38K$ 99.38K $ 99.38K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Eaglecoin is $ 99.38K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of EGL is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 99.38K.