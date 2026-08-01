Dupe Price Today

The live Dupe (DUPE) price today is $ 0.00146907, with a 4.97% change over the past 24 hours. The current DUPE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00146907 per DUPE.

Dupe currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,467,974, with a circulating supply of 999.94M DUPE. During the last 24 hours, DUPE traded between $ 0.00142487 (low) and $ 0.00155171 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.062064, while the all-time low was $ 0.00142487.

In short-term performance, DUPE moved -1.08% in the last hour and -27.20% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 16.33K.

Dupe (DUPE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.47M$ 1.47M $ 1.47M Volume (24H) $ 16.33K$ 16.33K $ 16.33K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.47M$ 1.47M $ 1.47M Circulation Supply 999.94M 999.94M 999.94M Total Supply 999,940,460.8617266 999,940,460.8617266 999,940,460.8617266

The current Market Cap of Dupe is $ 1.47M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 16.33K. The circulating supply of DUPE is 999.94M, with a total supply of 999940460.8617266. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.47M.