DUNA AI (DUNA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00035218 $ 0.00035218 $ 0.00035218 24H Low $ 0.00040307 $ 0.00040307 $ 0.00040307 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00035218$ 0.00035218 $ 0.00035218 24H High $ 0.00040307$ 0.00040307 $ 0.00040307 All Time High $ 0.00300003$ 0.00300003 $ 0.00300003 Lowest Price $ 0.00027682$ 0.00027682 $ 0.00027682 Price Change (1H) +0.67% Price Change (1D) -8.61% Price Change (7D) +3.39% Price Change (7D) +3.39%

DUNA AI (DUNA) real-time price is $0.0003559. Over the past 24 hours, DUNA traded between a low of $ 0.00035218 and a high of $ 0.00040307, showing active market volatility. DUNA's all-time high price is $ 0.00300003, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00027682.

In terms of short-term performance, DUNA has changed by +0.67% over the past hour, -8.61% over 24 hours, and +3.39% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

DUNA AI (DUNA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 355.37K$ 355.37K $ 355.37K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 355.37K$ 355.37K $ 355.37K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of DUNA AI is $ 355.37K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DUNA is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 355.37K.