DUKO Price Today

The live DUKO (DUKO) price today is $ 0, with a 0.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current DUKO to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per DUKO.

DUKO currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 344,724, with a circulating supply of 10.00B DUKO. During the last 24 hours, DUKO traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00726084, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, DUKO moved -- in the last hour and -1.05% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

DUKO (DUKO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 344.72K$ 344.72K $ 344.72K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 344.72K$ 344.72K $ 344.72K Circulation Supply 10.00B 10.00B 10.00B Total Supply 9,998,288,747.147163 9,998,288,747.147163 9,998,288,747.147163

The current Market Cap of DUKO is $ 344.72K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DUKO is 10.00B, with a total supply of 9998288747.147163. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 344.72K.