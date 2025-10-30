DuelNow (DNOW) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00122121 24H High $ 0.0014325 All Time High $ 0.04443182 Lowest Price $ 0.00036537 Price Change (1H) +2.36% Price Change (1D) -6.65% Price Change (7D) -4.47%

DuelNow (DNOW) real-time price is $0.0012734. Over the past 24 hours, DNOW traded between a low of $ 0.00122121 and a high of $ 0.0014325, showing active market volatility. DNOW's all-time high price is $ 0.04443182, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00036537.

In terms of short-term performance, DNOW has changed by +2.36% over the past hour, -6.65% over 24 hours, and -4.47% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

DuelNow (DNOW) Market Information

Market Cap $ 116.90K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.27M Circulation Supply 91.80M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of DuelNow is $ 116.90K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DNOW is 91.80M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.27M.