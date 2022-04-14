DuelFi (DUELFI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into DuelFi (DUELFI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

DuelFi (DUELFI) Information DuelFi.io is developing a decentralized gaming platform that enables on-chain wagers and trustless, skill-based 1v1 battles. The platform emphasizes transparency, fairness, and security by using blockchain technology to ensure verifiable outcomes. DuelFi supports multiple tokens for gameplay and plans to expand its ecosystem with numerous skill-based games, offering a competitive environment focused on player skill within the Web3 space. Official Website: https://duelfi.io Whitepaper: https://duelfi-io.gitbook.io/whitepaper Buy DUELFI Now!

DuelFi (DUELFI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for DuelFi (DUELFI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 27.22K $ 27.22K $ 27.22K Total Supply: $ 999.97M $ 999.97M $ 999.97M Circulating Supply: $ 999.97M $ 999.97M $ 999.97M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 27.22K $ 27.22K $ 27.22K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about DuelFi (DUELFI) price

DuelFi (DUELFI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of DuelFi (DUELFI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DUELFI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DUELFI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DUELFI's tokenomics, explore DUELFI token's live price!

DUELFI Price Prediction Want to know where DUELFI might be heading? Our DUELFI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See DUELFI token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!