DuckyDefi Price (DEGG)
The live price of DuckyDefi (DEGG) today is 0.00011191 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. DEGG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key DuckyDefi Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- DuckyDefi price change within the day is -1.65%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the DEGG to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DEGG price information.
During today, the price change of DuckyDefi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DuckyDefi to USD was $ -0.0000067154.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DuckyDefi to USD was $ +0.0000022981.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DuckyDefi to USD was $ -0.0000081884663001084.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.65%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000067154
|-6.00%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000022981
|+2.05%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0000081884663001084
|-6.81%
Discover the latest price analysis of DuckyDefi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-1.65%
-7.47%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Not just me and not just you, it's us. In DuckyDeFi, we believe in our motto "By Community, For Community. We want to be as transparent and as fair as possible. That's why we adopt a fair launch protocol: NO PRE-MINT, NO SEED, NO IFO, and NO PRESALE. What's even more, is that trading fees are lower than other decentralized exchanges too!
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of DuckyDefi (DEGG) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DEGG token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 DEGG to VND
₫2.94491165
|1 DEGG to AUD
A$0.0001712223
|1 DEGG to GBP
￡0.0000828134
|1 DEGG to EUR
€0.0000962426
|1 DEGG to USD
$0.00011191
|1 DEGG to MYR
RM0.0004756175
|1 DEGG to TRY
₺0.0044238023
|1 DEGG to JPY
¥0.0162224736
|1 DEGG to RUB
₽0.0087950069
|1 DEGG to INR
₹0.0096757386
|1 DEGG to IDR
Rp1.8345898704
|1 DEGG to KRW
₩0.1539333241
|1 DEGG to PHP
₱0.0063945374
|1 DEGG to EGP
￡E.0.0056436213
|1 DEGG to BRL
R$0.0006143859
|1 DEGG to CAD
C$0.0001521976
|1 DEGG to BDT
৳0.0136798784
|1 DEGG to NGN
₦0.1729669769
|1 DEGG to UAH
₴0.0046476223
|1 DEGG to VES
Bs0.01141482
|1 DEGG to PKR
Rs0.0317018648
|1 DEGG to KZT
₸0.0580443597
|1 DEGG to THB
฿0.0036493851
|1 DEGG to TWD
NT$0.0033080596
|1 DEGG to AED
د.إ0.0004107097
|1 DEGG to CHF
Fr0.0000906471
|1 DEGG to HKD
HK$0.0008773744
|1 DEGG to MAD
.د.م0.0010195001
|1 DEGG to MXN
$0.0021251709