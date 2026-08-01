Ducky Capital AI Price Today

The live Ducky Capital AI (DCAI) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current DCAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per DCAI.

Ducky Capital AI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 28,991, with a circulating supply of 675.88M DCAI. During the last 24 hours, DCAI traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03361709, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, DCAI moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Ducky Capital AI (DCAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 28.99K$ 28.99K $ 28.99K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 42.89K$ 42.89K $ 42.89K Circulation Supply 675.88M 675.88M 675.88M Total Supply 999,890,210.681644 999,890,210.681644 999,890,210.681644

The current Market Cap of Ducky Capital AI is $ 28.99K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DCAI is 675.88M, with a total supply of 999890210.681644. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 42.89K.