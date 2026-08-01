DuckCoin Price Today

The live DuckCoin (DUCK) price today is $ 0, with a 11.09% change over the past 24 hours. The current DUCK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per DUCK.

DuckCoin currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 76,012, with a circulating supply of 1.00B DUCK. During the last 24 hours, DUCK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01197784, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, DUCK moved -0.23% in the last hour and -5.35% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

DuckCoin (DUCK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 76.01K$ 76.01K $ 76.01K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 76.01K$ 76.01K $ 76.01K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of DuckCoin is $ 76.01K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DUCK is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 76.01K.