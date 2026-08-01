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The live DuckChain Token price today is 0 USD.DUCK market cap is 391,625 USD. Track real-time DUCK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live DuckChain Token price today is 0 USD.DUCK market cap is 391,625 USD. Track real-time DUCK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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DUCK Official Website

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DuckChain Token Price (DUCK)

Unlisted

1 DUCK to USD Live Price:

$0.00004497
$0.00004497$0.00004497
+172.20%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
DuckChain Token (DUCK) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 01:01:38 (UTC+8)

DuckChain Token Price Today

The live DuckChain Token (DUCK) price today is $ 0, with a 175.80% change over the past 24 hours. The current DUCK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per DUCK.

DuckChain Token currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 391,625, with a circulating supply of 8.71B DUCK. During the last 24 hours, DUCK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01227779, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, DUCK moved +175.36% in the last hour and +51.10% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

DuckChain Token (DUCK) Market Information

$ 391.63K
$ 391.63K$ 391.63K

--
----

$ 449.71K
$ 449.71K$ 449.71K

8.71B
8.71B 8.71B

10,000,000,000.0
10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of DuckChain Token is $ 391.63K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DUCK is 8.71B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 449.71K.

DuckChain Token Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.01227779
$ 0.01227779$ 0.01227779

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+175.36%

+175.80%

+51.10%

+51.10%

DuckChain Token (DUCK) Price History USD

During today, the price change of DuckChain Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DuckChain Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DuckChain Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DuckChain Token to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+175.80%
30 Days$ 0-29.55%
60 Days$ 0-15.50%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for DuckChain Token

DuckChain Token (DUCK) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of DUCK in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
DuckChain Token (DUCK) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of DuckChain Token could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price DuckChain Token will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for DUCK price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking DuckChain Token Price Prediction.

What is DuckChain Token (DUCK)

DuckChain is the Telegram AI Chain, designed to seamlessly integrate AI, EVM compatibility, and blockchain to bring Telegram users into crypto and Web3. Backed by Scaling Labs and Arbitrum, DuckChain unlocks the blockchain potential of 30M+ Telegram star users, enabling frictionless access to decentralized finance, NFTs, and AI-driven governance. With a focus on usability, it provides a seamless, user-first ecosystem for Telegram’s 1 billion users, allowing effortless onboarding into the Web3 space. Through innovative EVM extensions, liquidity solutions, and AI-powered governance, DuckChain bridges the gap between Telegram’s massive user base and the blockchain economy, ensuring a scalable, accessible, and efficient Web3 experience.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

DuckChain Token (DUCK) Resource

Official Website

Category :

AppchainsDuckChain EcosystemSmart Contract Platform

About DuckChain Token

Which blockchain network does DuckChain Token run on?

DuckChain Token operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of DUCK?

The token is priced at £, marking a price movement of 175.80% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does DuckChain Token belong to?

DuckChain Token falls under the Smart Contract Platform,TON Ecosystem,Appchains,DuckChain Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare DUCK with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of DuckChain Token?

Its market capitalization is £288653.03206350000000, placing the asset at rank #3518. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of DUCK is currently circulating?

There are 8708343333.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for DuckChain Token today?

Over the past day, DUCK generated £-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, DuckChain Token fluctuated between £ and £, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About DuckChain Token

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 01:01:38 (UTC+8)

DuckChain Token (DUCK) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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