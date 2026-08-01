Which blockchain network does DuckChain Token run on?

DuckChain Token operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of DUCK?

The token is priced at £, marking a price movement of 175.80% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does DuckChain Token belong to?

DuckChain Token falls under the Smart Contract Platform,TON Ecosystem,Appchains,DuckChain Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare DUCK with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of DuckChain Token?

Its market capitalization is £288653.03206350000000, placing the asset at rank #3518. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of DUCK is currently circulating?

There are 8708343333.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for DuckChain Token today?

Over the past day, DUCK generated £-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, DuckChain Token fluctuated between £ and £, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.