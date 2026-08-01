Duck Token Price Today

The live Duck Token (DUCK) price today is $ 0.03242293, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current DUCK to USD conversion rate is $ 0.03242293 per DUCK.

Duck Token currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 32,423, with a circulating supply of 1000.00K DUCK. During the last 24 hours, DUCK traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.112937, while the all-time low was $ 0.02211247.

In short-term performance, DUCK moved -- in the last hour and -0.13% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.11.

Duck Token (DUCK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 32.42K$ 32.42K $ 32.42K Volume (24H) $ 1.11$ 1.11 $ 1.11 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 32.42K$ 32.42K $ 32.42K Circulation Supply 1000.00K 1000.00K 1000.00K Total Supply 999,998.0 999,998.0 999,998.0

The current Market Cap of Duck Token is $ 32.42K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.11. The circulating supply of DUCK is 1000.00K, with a total supply of 999998.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 32.42K.