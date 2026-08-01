dTRINITY Staked dUSD Price Today

The live dTRINITY Staked dUSD (SDUSD) price today is $ 1.016, with a 0.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current SDUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 1.016 per SDUSD.

dTRINITY Staked dUSD currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 525,016, with a circulating supply of 516.94K SDUSD. During the last 24 hours, SDUSD traded between $ 1.015 (low) and $ 1.016 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.095, while the all-time low was $ 0.869721.

In short-term performance, SDUSD moved -0.02% in the last hour and +0.03% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 15.25.

dTRINITY Staked dUSD (SDUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 525.02K$ 525.02K $ 525.02K Volume (24H) $ 15.25$ 15.25 $ 15.25 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 525.02K$ 525.02K $ 525.02K Circulation Supply 516.94K 516.94K 516.94K Total Supply 516,936.053947147 516,936.053947147 516,936.053947147

The current Market Cap of dTRINITY Staked dUSD is $ 525.02K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 15.25. The circulating supply of SDUSD is 516.94K, with a total supply of 516936.053947147. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 525.02K.