Drunk Chicken Centipede Price (DCC)
The live price of Drunk Chicken Centipede (DCC) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 10.28K USD. DCC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Drunk Chicken Centipede Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Drunk Chicken Centipede price change within the day is -3.28%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.81M USD
During today, the price change of Drunk Chicken Centipede to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Drunk Chicken Centipede to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Drunk Chicken Centipede to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Drunk Chicken Centipede to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.28%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-4.36%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-40.94%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Drunk Chicken Centipede: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-3.28%
+19.52%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Thou shalt not jeet: for selling in panic is to forsake the long-term blessings of the Chicken Centipede. -Thou shalt not waste beer: for each drop spilled is a lost transaction. -Honor thy blockchain and thy fellow hodlers. -Thou shalt not covet thy neighbor's tokens, unless they're offering a trade. -Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy memecoin's value. The Sacred Sip: Life begins with the first sip of beer, for it is the nectar of the gods, delivered through the divine beak of the Chicken Centipede. The Cluck of Communion: Followers must gather at the 'Coop of Cheers' every Sunday, or 'Cluckday', to share in the communal drinking of beer, celebrating the unity of all drinkers. The Pilgrimage of the Pint: Every believer must undertake a pilgrimage to the holy land of Hops, where the first Chicken Centipede was said to have turned water into beer. The Egg of Eternity: Eggs laid by the Chicken Centipede are considered sacred. They symbolize rebirth and are used in rituals to bless new breweries. The Brewmaster's Bible: A scripture written in puns and beer recipes, where each parable ends with "And lo, the brew was good." The Festival of Fizz: An annual celebration where followers wear centipede costumes with chicken heads, dance to the 'Beak Boogie', and compete in the 'Great Guzzle Games
