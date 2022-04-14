Druid AI (DRU) Tokenomics
Druid AI (DRU) Information
We are pioneering a revolutionary AI platform that empowers users to transform any image or NFT into a fully interactive AI agent. This groundbreaking innovation merges the cutting-edge worlds of artificial intelligence, blockchain technology, and digital assets, creating a unique ecosystem where your visuals come alive with intelligence and interactivity.
At the heart of our ecosystem is the Solana blockchain, renowned for its speed, scalability, and low transaction costs. By leveraging Solana’s robust infrastructure, we ensure a seamless, secure, and efficient experience for users, developers, and creators. This decentralized framework provides the perfect foundation for integrating AI technology with NFTs, ensuring transparency, ownership, and scalability.
Our native token, DRU, plays a pivotal role in this ecosystem. Acting as a gate pass to our platform, DRU grants holders exclusive access to our transformative technology and services. Users can utilize DRU to unlock premium features, interact with their AI agents, and even participate in governance.
Druid AI (DRU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Druid AI (DRU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Druid AI (DRU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Druid AI (DRU) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DRU tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DRU tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
DRU Price Prediction
