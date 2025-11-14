Drop Staked INIT (DEINIT) Tokenomics
Drop Staked INIT (DEINIT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Drop Staked INIT (DEINIT) Information
Drop is a liquid staking protocol for the Interchain, backed by Lido & the first member of Lido Alliance, deployed as an Integrated App on Neutron.
Drop allows users to liquid-stake various Interchain assets (such as Cosmos ATOM, Celestia TIA, Neutron NTRN, Initia INIT etc.) and provides a huge variety of highly efficient use cases for the the assets, coming from a deeply integrated DeFi ecosystem.
Drop Staked INIT (DEINIT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Drop Staked INIT (DEINIT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DEINIT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DEINIT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
