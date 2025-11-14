Drop is a liquid staking protocol for the Interchain, backed by Lido & the first member of Lido Alliance, deployed as an Integrated App on Neutron.

Drop allows users to liquid-stake various Interchain assets (such as Cosmos ATOM, Celestia TIA, Neutron NTRN, Initia INIT etc.) and provides a huge variety of highly efficient use cases for the the assets, coming from a deeply integrated DeFi ecosystem.