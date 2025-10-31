Drop Staked INIT (DEINIT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.788788$ 0.788788 $ 0.788788 Lowest Price $ 0.236258$ 0.236258 $ 0.236258 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -- Price Change (7D) +3.27% Price Change (7D) +3.27%

Drop Staked INIT (DEINIT) real-time price is $0.259582. Over the past 24 hours, DEINIT traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. DEINIT's all-time high price is $ 0.788788, while its all-time low price is $ 0.236258.

In terms of short-term performance, DEINIT has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and +3.27% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Drop Staked INIT (DEINIT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 15.53K$ 15.53K $ 15.53K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 15.53K$ 15.53K $ 15.53K Circulation Supply 59.82K 59.82K 59.82K Total Supply 59,816.553167 59,816.553167 59,816.553167

The current Market Cap of Drop Staked INIT is $ 15.53K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DEINIT is 59.82K, with a total supply of 59816.553167. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 15.53K.