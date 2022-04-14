Drop Staked ATOM (DATOM) Information

Drop is a liquid staking protocol for the Interchain, backed by Lido, deployed as an Integrated App on Neutron.

Drop allows a user to liquid-stake various Interchain assets (such as ATOM, TIA, etc.) and provides a huge variety of highly efficient use cases for the se assets, coming from a deeply integrated DeFi ecosystem. In addition to that, Drop allows users migrate their stake from a native staking position with a validator to a liquid position seamlessly, without having to wait for the unbonding period.