DRIL (DRIL) Information Dril combines the community-driven dynamics of platforms like Reddit and 4chan with tokenized incentives. 4chan is known for the anonymity and privacy it offers its users, while Reddit runs on a karma-based approach that appreciates users who contribute value to its community. Dril takes the best of both into DeFi—building a platform that provides the privacy degens need and rewarding their contributions with crypto, based on a point-based reward system. Official Website: https://dril.fun Whitepaper: https://dril.fun/vision Buy DRIL Now!

DRIL (DRIL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for DRIL (DRIL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 6.73K $ 6.73K $ 6.73K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 6.73K $ 6.73K $ 6.73K All-Time High: $ 0.00011316 $ 0.00011316 $ 0.00011316 All-Time Low: $ 0.00000668 $ 0.00000668 $ 0.00000668 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about DRIL (DRIL) price

DRIL (DRIL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of DRIL (DRIL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DRIL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DRIL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DRIL's tokenomics, explore DRIL token's live price!

DRIL Price Prediction Want to know where DRIL might be heading? Our DRIL price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

