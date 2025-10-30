DRESSdio (DRESS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.03260709 $ 0.03260709 $ 0.03260709 24H Low $ 0.054094 $ 0.054094 $ 0.054094 24H High 24H Low $ 0.03260709$ 0.03260709 $ 0.03260709 24H High $ 0.054094$ 0.054094 $ 0.054094 All Time High $ 0.152477$ 0.152477 $ 0.152477 Lowest Price $ 0.03099864$ 0.03099864 $ 0.03099864 Price Change (1H) -0.42% Price Change (1D) -37.42% Price Change (7D) -46.85% Price Change (7D) -46.85%

DRESSdio (DRESS) real-time price is $0.03273565. Over the past 24 hours, DRESS traded between a low of $ 0.03260709 and a high of $ 0.054094, showing active market volatility. DRESS's all-time high price is $ 0.152477, while its all-time low price is $ 0.03099864.

In terms of short-term performance, DRESS has changed by -0.42% over the past hour, -37.42% over 24 hours, and -46.85% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

DRESSdio (DRESS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 11.59M$ 11.59M $ 11.59M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 65.73M$ 65.73M $ 65.73M Circulation Supply 352.68M 352.68M 352.68M Total Supply 2,000,000,000.0 2,000,000,000.0 2,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of DRESSdio is $ 11.59M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DRESS is 352.68M, with a total supply of 2000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 65.73M.