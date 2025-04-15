Drep Price (DREP)
The live price of Drep (DREP) today is 0.00213708 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 122.68K USD. DREP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Drep Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Drep price change within the day is -1.76%
- It has a circulating supply of 57.41M USD
Get real-time price updates of the DREP to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of Drep to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Drep to USD was $ -0.0001130220.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Drep to USD was $ -0.0003655372.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Drep to USD was $ -0.0015121505290639565.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.76%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001130220
|-5.28%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0003655372
|-17.10%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0015121505290639565
|-41.43%
Discover the latest price analysis of Drep: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.05%
-1.76%
-3.01%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Decentralized Reputation System (DREP) enables Internet platforms to quantify, monetize, and share reputation value. DREP Foundation aims to provide a blockchain infrastructure and decentralized reputation protocol. These will empower existing Internet platforms to unleash their reputation value and achieve the interconnectedness of reputation data in the Internet community. DREP's vision: - Build an infrastructure to accelerate internet platforms’ (social networking, online content providers, online games) user growth and traffic monetization - Tackle the issues of fake news/contents/accounts identification and filtering - Enhance tokenomics based on reputation-backed assets and reputation-backed currency - Establish token holders sharing pool for more targeted user acquisition
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
