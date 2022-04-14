draiftking (DKING) Tokenomics Discover key insights into draiftking (DKING), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

draiftking (DKING) Information Draiftking is an agentic sports betting DAO leveraging CreatorBid's agent ecosystem and Score Vision's computer vision technology. The platform transforms sports betting into mathematical equations through its dual wager system, where investors can stake $DKING to access AI-driven strategies or contribute specialized pools. Revenue flows back to token holders through a transparent DAO structure. Official Website: https://www.draiftking.com/ Whitepaper: https://docs.draiftking.com Buy DKING Now!

draiftking (DKING) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for draiftking (DKING), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 12.33M $ 12.33M $ 12.33M Total Supply: $ 21.00M $ 21.00M $ 21.00M Circulating Supply: $ 21.00M $ 21.00M $ 21.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 12.33M $ 12.33M $ 12.33M All-Time High: $ 1.36 $ 1.36 $ 1.36 All-Time Low: $ 0.110837 $ 0.110837 $ 0.110837 Current Price: $ 0.587221 $ 0.587221 $ 0.587221 Learn more about draiftking (DKING) price

draiftking (DKING) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of draiftking (DKING) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DKING tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DKING tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DKING's tokenomics, explore DKING token's live price!

