DRAGONZ (DRAGONZ) Information $DRAGONZ is the native utility token of Dragonz Land, a competitive Play-to-Earn card game. The token powers key functions within the game ecosystem, including in-game purchases, seasonal tournament rewards, staking benefits, and governance participation. Players earn $DRAGONZ through performance-based gameplay and progression in the seasonal Trophy Road system. Staking $DRAGONZ unlocks tiered rewards such as exclusive cards, cosmetic enhancements, and passive bonuses. The token is deployed on both the TON and Venom networks, enabling scalable and cross-chain utility for the Dragonz Land economy. Official Website: https://www.dragonz.land/ Whitepaper: https://dragonz-land.gitbook.io/dragonz-land/whitepaper

DRAGONZ (DRAGONZ) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for DRAGONZ (DRAGONZ), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 4.33M Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 200.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 21.66M All-Time High: $ 0.03076559 All-Time Low: $ 0.01231304 Current Price: $ 0.02165776

DRAGONZ (DRAGONZ) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of DRAGONZ (DRAGONZ) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DRAGONZ tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DRAGONZ tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

