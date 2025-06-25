What is DragonCoin (DRAGON)

DragonCoin, a token created on Solana chain to change the crypto world.The Dragon is the only mythological creature in the Chinese Zodiac. In China, dragons are associated with strength, health, harmony and luck; they are placed above doors or on roofs to banish demons and evil spirits. The Year of the Dragon is associated with the symbol of the division of the year. That indicates wealth,lust and strength.With a strong enough community like the one we are aiming to create.DragonCoin could end up being compared to Shiba Inu or Pepe.

DragonCoin (DRAGON) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

DragonCoin (DRAGON) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of DragonCoin (DRAGON) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DRAGON token's extensive tokenomics now!