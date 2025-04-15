What is Dragon Soul Token (DST)

What is the project about? League of Kingdoms is the first Web3 MMORTS, launched in '20. We have since then been operating the game. What makes your project unique? Our project is unique in that it is one of the few operating Web3 game projects out there. We are the only a16z crypto portfolio in South Korea, and also the only game project in Korea to ICO via Binance Launchpad. History of your project. Founded in '20. Token launched in '22 via Binance Launchpad. What’s next for your project? We are launching a new game around EOY, using the same $LOKA token and the Drago NFTs. What can your token be used for? $DST is a utility token, used for breeding our Drago NFTs.

Dragon Soul Token (DST) Resource Whitepaper Official Website