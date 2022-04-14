Dragon Crypto Aurum (DCAU) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Dragon Crypto Aurum (DCAU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Dragon Crypto Aurum (DCAU) Information

Dragon Crypto Gaming (DCG) builds groundbreaking gaming experiences on the blockchain.

For a deep dive into Dragon Crypto Gaming, please visit: https://dragoncrypto.io/

Dragon Crypto Aurum (DCAU) serves as a utility token that drives the in-game economy of various DCG game offerings.

DCAU is used to purchase NFT game avatars and is required to perform important in-game actions such as battling and healing. For more information, please visit:

https://aurumdraconis.dragoncrypto.io

https://tinydragon.games/

DCAU is 100% community-owned and fully minted. It has also become deflationary through various in-game token burn mechanisms.

Official Website:
https://dragoncrypto.io/

Dragon Crypto Aurum (DCAU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Dragon Crypto Aurum (DCAU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 128.75K
Total Supply:
$ 154.13K
Circulating Supply:
$ 151.70K
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 130.81K
All-Time High:
$ 177.5
All-Time Low:
$ 0.62809
Current Price:
$ 0.848727
Dragon Crypto Aurum (DCAU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Dragon Crypto Aurum (DCAU) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of DCAU tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many DCAU tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand DCAU's tokenomics, explore DCAU token's live price!

Disclaimer

